Rooftop solar power systems in Visakhapatnam yet to gain traction despite subsidy scheme

Though it has been almost a decade since the introduction of the subsidy scheme for solar panels by the Union Government, rooftop solar power is yet to see widespread usage. This is being attributed to reasons such as lack of interest among implementing agencies, delay in the release of subsidy and loans, and meagre buyback price by DISCOMs.

While those who have installed the solar power system vouch for its benefits, they highlight factor like quick processing of application and completion of installation, early sanction of loan by banks, release of subsidy amount without delays, more benefits in the form of depreciation and increasing the buyback price for the additional units exported by the consumer to the DISCOMs will attract more consumers.

Salient features

Solar panels have to be cleaned periodically with water, however, when there is more dust, they can be cleaned with a few drops of liquid detergent diluted with water, for maintenance and removal of dust. Cleaning of solar panels is not required during the rainy season.

On an average, a residential solar panel system requires approximately 100 to 250 square feet of roof space for every kilowatt (KW) of installed capacity. A typical 5 KW system would need 500 to 1,250 square feet of roof space, says an user.

“It is a good idea to install solar panels as they can greatly reduce the energy cost for the consumer. Initially, we had to run the solar system through an inverter and supporting system. Subsequently, the grid system was introduced, which made things easier,” says K.S. Chandran, former chairman of CREDAI Visakhapatnam, who installed a rooftop solar system way back in 2011. “Initially, the 2 KW solar plant used to generate 5.85 units, on an average per day. Now, after more than a decade, the efficiency of the panels has decreased and the solar generation has reduced drastically,” he told The Hindu.

“The solar power users should be treated as manufacturers and depreciation should be provided to them to avail of tax benefit every year. The contribution of solar power to the environment is immense, and all measures need to be taken to attract more consumers,” says N. Kalidas, who has installed a 4 KW solar power unit at Venkateswara Colony of Sheela Nagar.

“I had provided a 2 KV roof top solar at a cost of ₹2 lakh in 2016 and had received a subsidy of ₹75,000 from the government, within a short time after the submission of documents and inspection by Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) with a 25-year agreement with EPDCL for supply to Grid,” recalls K. Eswar, a resident of VUDA Nagar, Phase-1, at Kurmannapalem, located in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

“I am getting between 150 to 200 units a month, through the solar system, based on the weather. I am saving ₹1,200 to ₹1,600, a month (at ₹8/unit). The total billed units minus solar export units gives the balance units to be charged as per the table tariff of EPDCL,” he said. “We used to get some amount back in our bill account/bank account during winters or whenever I go out of station along with my family. However, EPDCL is giving only ₹0.50 paise/unit, which is meagre for the units generated by solar consumers. It needs to be increased,” he stressed.

While admitting there was a lull in the promotion of the rooftop solar system, EPDCL sources opine that it will catch up soon with the Centre prioritising the scheme under PM Surya Ghar.

