Rooftop solar centre opened in Visakhapatnam

A solar company Freyr Energy inaugurated a Rooftop Solar Experience Centre here on Wednesday.

It is aimed at raising awareness and driving the adoption of rooftop solar, transforming the customer experience and reshaping the rooftop solar landscape, said Radhika Choudary, Director of Freyr Energy.

The centre will allow customers to interact with every component of the solar power system, such as the latest technology panels and other essential solar system components like inverters, ACDB and DCDB boxes, earthing cables, AC/DC cables, lightning arresters and galvanised iron structures for modules.

There is Freyr Energy App, where customers can get an instant quote, and immediate loan approvals and track installation and system performance in real-time.

“The initiative aligns with the government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, supporting the solar vision and sustainability goals of India by encouraging both residential and commercial solar adoption in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We are paving the way for greater adoption of rooftop solar on India’s road to net-zero. In the coming months, we will open one such centre in every city,” said Radhika Choudary.

Saurabh Marda, Managing Director, added, “A solar power system typically lasts over 25 years, making it a long-term investment for customers. Establishing this physical centre in Vishakhapatnam strengthens our brand presence and builds deeper trust with our customers by offering direct interaction and support. We believe that this unique approach will encourage more people to transition to solar energy.”

Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapati Raju Pusapati, who inaugurated the expo and seminar, said “I am honoured to be a part of the launch of the centre in Visakhapatnam.”

