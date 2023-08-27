Roof of an under-construction bus shelter at RTC Complex tilts in Visakhapatnam

August 27, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a shocking incident, the roof and supporting structure of a modern bus-shelter, which was under construction by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), near the RTC Buc Complex (opposite GVMC Main Office) tilted to a side here in the city. Fortunately, it being a holiday no one was injured in the incident.

The GVMC has been constructing around 20 bus shelters, in the name – ‘Bus Bays’ with a budget of ₹4 crore at various places including Gurudwara, Venkojipalem, Kailasagiri, R.K Beach and many other places in the city. While a few bus shelters were already opened, this bus bay – ‘RTC Complex South Side’ is under construction and only a few works like erecting roof structure and lighting was pending. However, many people, especially college students, have been using this shelter to board their buses.

The incident has sparked protests by the members of the opposition, who have questioned the quality of the other bus shelters. Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI(M), CPI and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alleged large-scale corruption in the construction of the bus shelters and alleged that low quality materials were being used to build these shelters.

The TDP leaders staged a protest at the bus shelter in the afternoon and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The TDP leaders also expressed doubts over the condition of other bus shelters in the city. They said that GVMC should be answerable to the public.

Members of CPI(M) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) also staged a protest before the shelter. CPI(M) Corporator (Ward 78) B. Ganga Rao alleged large-scale corruption in the construction of the bus shelters in the city. He also demanded an inquiry into the incident by all party floor leaders. He alleged that a proposal to construct bus shelters was not even introduced in the council before starting the constructions.

“The corporation has spent ₹25 to ₹70 lakh for each bus shelter in the name of ‘modern bus shelter’ and city beautification. The bus shelter which collapsed was being built with ₹70 lakh budget,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) also demanded inquiry into the quality of the constructions.

GVMC refutes allegations

However, Chief Engineer of GVMC, Ravikrishna Raju refuted the allegations of corruption and use of low quality materials in the construction of bus shelters. He said that the roof of the bus shelter, which was under-construction, had just deflected to a side. He said that welding work of the part of the roof was supposed to be completed two days ago. But since the last two days, the workers were not able to do it, as the city received some showers. Undertaking welding work during showers may result in electrocution, he said. He also said that the roof would be restored within 48 hours. Mr. Ravikrishna Raju said that the bus shelter was being constructed with a budget of ₹16.5 crore.