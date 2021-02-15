Rolugunta mandal sees 86.61% voter turnout

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 February 2021 00:51 IST

The results of all the 239 sarpanch and 2,184 ward member posts, for which the elections were held in the second phase in 10 mandals of Narsipatnam revenue division, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday, were declared on Sunday morning.

Out of 261 sarpanch posts, 22 have been unanimously elected, according to Narsipatnam Sub Collector and Deputy District Election Authority N. Mourya. The total number of voters in the 10 mandals is 5,69,583 and the polling percentage recorded was 84.03.

Rolugunta with 86.61% recorded the highest voting and Payakaraopeta with 77.23% recorded the least polling percentage.