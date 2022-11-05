Roll back VSP sale decision, FDNA urges Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 05, 2022 09:35 IST

An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has reiterated its appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the forum sought allotment of captive mines to the plant, operating the plant to its full capacity and filling up of all vacancies in the plant.

Ahead of Mr. Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on November 11, FDNA secretary A. Aja Sarma noted that the VSP was established after the sacrifices of many Telugu people, including 32 young persons who had sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the establishment of the plant in Visakhapatnam.

“The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, is not being implemented in its true spirit, with the result that North Andhra region is being pushed further into backwardness even after bifurcation,” he said.

The FDNA also sought immediate measures for full-scale functioning of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, apart from continuing the existing Waltair Division headquarters in Visakhapatnam, early sanction of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, initiating measures for completion of the construction work of petroleum and tribal universities, full-scale functioning of IIM-Visakhapatnam, allotment of sufficient funds as part of special development package to North Andhra and completion of pending irrigation projects in North Andhra, including the Babu Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi.

