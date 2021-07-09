Roll back decision on steel plant privatisation, workers urge Centre

Hundreds of workers squat on the road outside the VSP Main Gate

Scores of steel workers gathered outside the Main Gate of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Thursday demanding rollback of the decision to privatise the VSP and shouting slogans against the Prime Minister for failing to concede their demand.

The workers and employees, owning allegiance to various trade unions, were infuriated by the decision of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to engage a legal adviser for 100% strategic disinvestment of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The workers have been on relay hunger fast, against the decision of the Centre, at the Steel Plant arch near Kurmannapalem, for the past 147 days. Another relay hunger fast, being held by trade unions and people’s organisations at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, completed 98 days on Thursday.

The entry into the steel plant was blocked with hundreds of workers squatting on the road outside the VSP Main Gate. They raised slogans denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders of various trade unions called upon all political parties to join in the struggle against privatisation of VSP, which was achieved after several sacrifices by the people.

Describing the VSP as the ‘golden goose’ for the State, the trade union leaders alleged that the Union government was bent on handing it over to corporate groups, which were keen on acquiring it in view of the huge land bank in the possession of the VSP and the proximity of Gangavaram Port. The Adani Group was already evincing interest in acquiring a stake in the port, they alleged.

The union leaders demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lead an all-party delegation to Delhi as the Centre was not paying any heed to the protests by the workers for nearly 150 days now.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the Chief Minister should give an ultimatum to the Prime Minister to demand withdrawal of bids. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) leaders also put the onus on the Chief Minister and said that the union would support the agitation against privatisation of the VSP.