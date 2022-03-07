Role of women journalists lauded

Women making rapid strides in all spheres, says Mayor

Women making rapid strides in all spheres, says Mayor

Felicitation of woman achievers and meetings marked International Women’s Day eve celebrated by various organisations in the city on Monday.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, who participated as chief guest at a programme organised jointly by the Vizag Journalists’ Forum (VJF) and the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Viswavidyalam, at the VJF Press Club, commended the role of women journalists in the gathering and dissemination of information. Women were making rapid strides in all spheres, she said.

VMRDA Chairperson Akramani Vijaynirmala said that there was nothing impossible for a woman to achieve in the world, provided she has the determination.

PCPIR Chairperson Chokkakula Lakshmi, Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) Chairperson Shobha Swathi Rani and EDPCL DE G. Satyanarayana said that the duties of women journalists were challenging. They said that more welfare schemes should be implemented for women journalists.

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Viswavidyalayam representative B.K. Rameswari, VJF president Gantla Srinu Babu and secretary S. Durga Rao also spoke.

Uplift of tribals

Padala Bhoodevi, secretary-CAVSS and chairman of Manyadeepika Farmer Producers Company, and V.C. Aliveni, CEO of MACS (Mani Amma Chaitanya Sravanthi), who have dedicated their lives for the uplift of tribals, were felicitated by Gayathri Vidya Parisdha (GVP) on the eve of International Women’s Day at GVP College for Degree and PG courses, Rushikonda, here, on Monday.

Ms. Bhoodevi, a role model for women farmers and rural women entrepreneurs, has been working with widows and tribal women. The Government of India presented Bhoodevi the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020’. Not confining herself to only land and livelihood issues, she also started focussing on problems like lack of basic amenities, potable water, health awareness and education. Her efforts started yielding results as the authorities focussed on the problems, especially health. They worked to create awareness on nutrition.

Chaitanya Sravanthi, started by V.B. Mani in 1985, has done remarkable work in the tribal area. MACS is mainly focussing on water problem (irrigation and drinking), agriculture, animal husbandry, skill development and health sector.

Ms. Aliveni and her team are rebuilding the organisation with the help of community support. She is, incidentally, an alumna of GVP College of Degree and PG College Courses, Rushikonda.