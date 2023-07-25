ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Memorial Trust presents awards to students

July 25, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Rohit Memorial Trust presented Awards of Excellence to the top performing students, under the Mentorship Programme run by the Trust, at its 15th annual meet, here, recently.

The initiative is designed to educate and motivate brilliant students, both girls and boys, from under-privileged backgrounds, to shine in their studies, according to a statement issued by the trust on Sunday.

Tabu Sameera of AU English Medium School was declared as the Best All-rounder student amongst the- children mentored by the Rohit Memorial Trust. This Award of Excellence was presented by the chief guest, Sheila Jackson, Director, Olivet School and the guest of honour, MN Kumari, Founder and Correspondent, Sunflower School.

N. Uma Maheswari of Dr. LB College and P. Niharika of Oxford School were also awarded for qualifying as Super Girls in the Trust.

The chief guest and the guest of honour inspired the children and their parents with their speeches. All the children mentored by the Trust participated in a fashion show, showcasing eco-friendly clothes and accessories designs. This show was choreographed by Avani Somani, a bright child studying in 8th Standard.

The function was graced by several institutional and individual sponsors, who have contributed generously for the Trust’s activities. Shivika Joshi has been taken as a ‘brand ambassador’ by the trust, to mentor the children. Shivika, a bright child studying in 8th Standard of Timpany Senior Secondary School, has won an International Storytelling Competition at the age of 8 and has been a Bharatnatyam dancer since the age of 3.

The annual day and awards function ended with lots of fun and games conducted by RJ Satya.

CONNECT WITH US