Robotic surgery performed at a hospital in Visakhapatnam to treat pancreatic cancer

Published - May 21, 2024 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Subramanyam, a 76-year-old man developed jaundice due to a tumour in his pancreas. Surgery usually takes hours and is very difficult, and requires hospitalisation of the patient for days.

Surgical Gastroenterologist BB Das and his team from Medicover Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, cured the patient with the help of small painless tiny holes by the world’s latest robot, enabling the patient walking, talking and eating after the 7th day of surgery, according to a statement issued.

With the latest robot and experienced surgical team pancreatic cancer surgery can be done safely with painless small holes. Surgery of abdomen has changed over the years.

Initially surgery used to be open by cutting open the abdomen. Subsequently laparoscopic keyhole surgery started and is popular among patients due to small scars, less pain and early return to home. Very recently robot assisted surgical system has come to the forefront due to almost painless scars, return to home next day, better clarity to surgeon due to better magnification and hence safety of surgery is very high.

Medicover Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, has a team of robotic surgical gastroenterology unit, which operates a da Vinci robotic system to provide safe and pain-free surgeries, the release added.

