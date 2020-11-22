Robbers assault inmates of house, decamp with gold, cash

A gang of six unidentified persons allegedly decamped with around 10 tolas of gold, ₹80,000 cash and a few other valuables by assaulting the inmates of a house, at Chodapalle village of Atchutapuram mandal in the district, in the early hours of Sunday.

The robbers reportedly tied the inmates with ropes and threatened to kill them if they retaliate. Two of the three injured inmates have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the accused gained entry into the house of Sita Ramayya at Chodapalle after 1 a.m. on Sunday. Sita Ramayya’s wife Kumari, who was in the verandah of the house, was tied with ropes and gagged to prevent her from raising alarm. The robbers have allegedly snatched the gold ornaments from her.

Later, they entered the house and allegedly assaulted Sita Ramayya and his son Satyanarayana with iron rods. Threatening them at knife-point, the accused had also allegedly made good with cash and other valuables. After the accused left, Satyanarayana came out of the house and raised an alarm. The police said that a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.