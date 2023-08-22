Roadshow to be held in Visakhapatnam on August 23 as a run up to Global Maritime India Summit

August 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A roadshow is being organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, as a run up to the forthcoming Global Maritime India Summit-2023 (GMIS-2023), at Novotel here on Wednesday.

The third GMIS-2023, which is expected to shape the industry’s future, fortifying India’s position as a global maritime leader, is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 17 to 19.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairperson M. Angamuthu informed that the Port has proposed investments worth ₹34,000 crore with the government and private agencies. These MoUs would be signed during the GMIS-2023 in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will deliver a special video message on the future of Indian Maritime at the roadshow, and Minister for State, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur would speak on maritime heritage and its role in India’s progress on multiple fronts.

The roadshow in Visakhapatnam will be witnessed by officials representing Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, State Government, AP Maritime Board, Visakhapatnam District Higher officials, stakeholders and stevedores.

Interested persons can visit the official website at www.maritimeindiasummit.com

