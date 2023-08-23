Roadshow organised in Visakhapatnam as a run up to Global Maritime India Summit

August 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised a roadshow here on Wednesday as part of a series of nation-wide roadshows under the guidance and direction of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways to invite and attract clients and various stakeholders to actively participate in the three-day Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS) starting on October 17 in Delhi.

Representatives of Port Authorities, Ports, private and public port operators, State Tourism Boards, shipping liners, logistics companies, warehousing operators, captive ports and jetty operators, banks, financial institutions, academic institutions, researchers, incubators, start-ups, consulting firms, etc. will participate in the summit.

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath participated in the roadshow as the chief guest. He said that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the leading State in the country in port based industries, and there are plenty of opportunities to achieve this. He said that the State government is giving utmost priority to the maritime sector and an example of this is the establishment of four new ports on a large scale covering almost all coastal districts.

“As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop India as the world’s leading blue economy, the Andhra Pradesh government is extending all its support to the stakeholders. I appeal to all inspiring stakeholders from the State to participate in the summit and invest to make their presence felt in the development of the maritime sector,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to the maritime sector to play a vital role in the economic development of the country. With a vast coastline of more than 7,500 kilometres, the country is one of the largest maritime nations in the world, he added.

VPA Chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said that VPA is the co-ordinator of State’s participants in the summit. The roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday was to publicise the objectives of the summit and ensure more participation from Andhra Pradesh. The summit is a great opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to take up port-based industries in the State and the country as well. Nearly 95% of the country’s foreign trade and 70% of its value are carried out through sea routes, he added.

“The three-day summit will have a special session with participants from Andhra Pradesh. Maritime tourism will also be discussed in the summit along with other focus areas,” said Mr. Angamuthu.

Addressing the roadshow participants in a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the inspiring stakeholders to join and participate in GMIS - 23. He said GMIS-23 provides a viable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators and business professionals in the maritime sector worldwide, and to collaborate and discuss.

GMIS was held in 2016 and 2021. Around 475 plus investment intentions were signed at the 2021 summit, while 145 plus intentions were signed at the 2016 summit. This time the government expects more than 1,000 intentions at the forthcoming summit, the summit’s organising team hoped.