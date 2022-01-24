Roads will be laid to hamlets in Agency at a cost of ₹164.24 crore, says ITDA Project Officer

He directs officials to start work from February 1

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna has said that roads will be constructed to ‘road-less’ hamlets in the Agency areas of the district at an estimated cost of ₹164.24 crore under ‘Mission Concept Paderu’ programme.

The Project Officer held a virtual meeting with officials of the Tribal Welfare Department, Panchayat Raj and MG National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS) from Paderu on Monday.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said that administrative approval was obtained from the District Collector for undertaking the works under Mission Concept Paderu with ₹120.24 crore and under Left Wing Extremism (LWE) funds to the tune of ₹44 crore. He directed the engineering officials to prepare technical estimates and commence the works from February 1.

He explained that bridges, culverts and drinking water schemes would be constructed under the mission project. He advised the officials to ensure there was no duplication of work. He directed the AEEs to conduct inspections before starting of the work and advised them to take the assistance of the engineering assistants at the village secretariats.

Tribal Welfare SE N. Srinivas, Paderu EE D.V.R.M. Raju, Araku EE Venugopal and Panchayat Raj EE K Malakondaiah were among those who attended.