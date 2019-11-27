Roads riddled with potholes testing patience of motorists

There was a time when not just Vizagites, even foreign tourists used to go gaga over the city roads. But now, a look at the Twitter handles related to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) would reveal the bad condition of the roads and the inconvenience being caused to the motorists.

“Forget about bylanes, many stretches on the NH-16 passing through the city is riddled with potholes. I travel from Maddilapalem to Hanumanthuwaka Junction daily. It is nothing less than a challenge to negotiate with the potholes. Nearly half of the stretch is in a bad shape. The issue warrants the immediate attention of the authority concerned,” says Sudheer Varma, a private employee from Visalakshi Nagar.

The recent rains have battered the roads. The potholes have cropped up in the lanes of Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, Shivajipalem, Akkayyapalem, Port Hospital Road, TPT Colony, Allipuram, Dabagardens, Siripuram, Gajuwaka and many other areas, giving a hard time to the motorists.

Vehicle users also complain that many commercial establishment owners, shopkeepers and even residents are digging up roads for some purpose or the other, but failing to fill them properly. They say that the on-going works of the APEPDCL are adding to their woes.

‘Death traps’

Citizens complain that the several roads in the city have turned into death traps. Some youth also are making fun of the roads by posting memes in social media.

“The potholes are packed with loose gravel at many areas and this is leading to vehicles, especially bikes, skidding off the roads. Officials must take immediate action. Recently, some people planted saplings in the potholes to register their protest against the bad roads in Telangana. Probably, a similar move is needed here to wake up the authorities to the cause,” says M. Bhaskar, an engineering student.

₹25 cr. sanctioned

The GVMC blames the recent rails for the bad condition of the roads. “Continuous rain for many days has damaged many roads, leading to the formation of potholes. A sum of ₹25 crore has been sanctioned for the repair works. We will also coordinate with the APEPDCL authorities about their road relaying works, which have been pending,” says Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

Following complaints from people, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao recently has asked the GVMC officials to ensure that all the potholes are repaired and set a deadline of December 15 for it.

“The civic body should coordinate with the officials of Roads & Buildings, the NHAI and sort out the issue. The Superintending Engineers (SE) of all the zones should come up with plans and finish the work within the deadline,” says the Minister.