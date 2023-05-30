Road widening from Jagadamba Centre to Old Post Office Junction to bring back glory of One Town in Visakhapatnam

May 30, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started taking steps to fulfil the long-pending demand of people to widen the road from Jagadamba Centre to Old Post Office Junction connecting Poorna Market and Kurupam Market under the Visakhapatnam South Assembly segment.

The existing road is narrow at some places causing traffic problems in every season, especially moreso during the festive and rainy seasons. The road will be widened to 60 feet with central median, footpaths and stormwater drains apart from the street lights.

According to GVMC officials, the marked structures (constructions) across the road point will be removed and the work has already started. The corporation has identified a total of 567 structures to be removed as part of the road-widening project. That is, the GVMC staff will clear about 13,600 square yards of all the structures together.

The GVMC will pay compensation in 1:4 ratio for removed structures. Suppose, if the building value removed per square yard is ₹10,000, the corporation will give ₹40,000. The current market value of one square yard from Jagadamba Centre to Old Post office is ranging from ₹86,000 to ₹25,000.

Out of the 4.5 km total road length, the GVMC will remove construction along 2.5 km line. Officials said that while the structures at Jadamba Centre will not be removed on a large- scale as their road is not too much narrow, structures of around 30 feet (width) will be removed at narrow road points near Sri Kanyaka Parameshwari Devasthanam, which is close to the Old Post Office.

Sri Kanyaka Parameshwari Devasthanam president Arisetty Dinakar said, “The project is a boon to us. It will definitely develop the area and bring back the old glory to the One Town.”

Speaking to The Hindu, GVMC Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar said, “The long-pending demand of the One Town area people will be fulfilled shortly. The then TDP government ignored their demand. Now the YSRCP government is paying attention on the project. We are yet to estimate how much the project will cost. Our officials are preparing the cost of the project.”

A GVMC official said that the reasons for not revealing the cost of the project are to check the damage to pillars, drains, any property, street lights before finalising the estimated cost.

“But, the project will be a boon for the One Town area as it will give a big boost to the economic activities, reduce traffic problems, inundation in rainy season and increase the footfalls of tourists. We will complete the project at the earliest if there is a cooperation from the locals,” the GVMC official said.

For GFX

4.5 km road lenght

To be widened as 60 feet road

Removal of structures will be taken up at 2.5 km lenght of the total road

567 structures identified for removal

The total land acquisition is 13,600 square yards

Compensation will be paid at the 1:4 ratio

The present market value in the road area is ₹25,000 to ₹86,000 per square yard

