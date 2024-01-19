Road Transport Authority officials in Visakhapatnam to conduct a month-long road safety campaign starting January 20

January 19, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Road Transport Authority (RTA) will be observing month-long road safety activities in the district starting January 20. Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam, G.C. Raja Ratnam, has said that the road safety month will began with a rally which is going to be organised on January 20 at RK Beach to create awareness on use of helmets. During the programme, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna will release pamphlets regarding road safety and helmet usage. On January 22, volunteers will be identified and trained on road safety laws.

District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings will be held on January 23 and 24, where discussions will be held to prepare strategies to tackle blackspots on the State and the National Highways. Involving a large number of college students, walkathon is being planned in the city on January 25 and 27. The authorities have also planned a health camp/eye check-up camp for drivers. On January 30 and 31, the authorities are planning to organise large-scale awareness campaigns in educational institutions involving school bus drivers and management members. On February 1 and 3, two-wheeler rallies will be organised involving women drivers. On February 5 and 6, awareness programmes will be held on good samaritan laws. On February 9, road safety awareness programmes will be held to autorickshaw drivers. Apart from these, symposiums, seminars, workshops, quiz competition and essay writing competitions will also be held involving students. The valedictory event will be held on February 19.