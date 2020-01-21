Road sought to remote tribal hamlets

The residents of tribal villages in Anantagiri mandal staged a dharna at the Collector’s Office here on Monday, demanding that a road be laid from Chatakambha to Putukuput, Bosuru, Cheedimetta, Nadimivalasa, Tandavalasa, Gaddibanda, Pandirimamidi and Jagadalamamidi.

Around 600 people belonging to 200 families are living in the villages located on the hill-tops, some 4 km away from Pinnakoda and Kivarla panchayats in Anantagiri mandal. “We have schools and anganwadis in our villages. But to get essential commodities from the fair price shops, we have to go to Pinakota and return carrying heavy loads. Sixty elderly persons need to go to Pinakota to receive their old-age pension,” the villagers said in a memorandum submitted to Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The patients need to be carried to far off places for treatment. Besides taking agricultural produce to the weekly market is also becoming difficult, CPM district Secretariat member K. Govinda Rao said.

Long-pending project

The villagers alleged that though a road was sanctioned under the MGNREGS in 2011-12 fiscal and ₹20 lakh had reportedly been spent on the project, it was yet to be materialised. They said the officials told them that the road was sanctioned again in 2018-19 fiscal, but the funds could not be released owing to the elections. They urged the Collector to ensure that the work was started immediately.