Road map prepared for development of cricket in Andhra Pradesh, says ACA secretary

August 28, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A road map has been prepared for the development of cricket in Andhra Pradesh, on the directions of ACA president Sarath Chandra Reddy, according to Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy.

Disclosing this at the 70th anniversary celebrations of ACA here on Monday, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that he was taking suggestions from the players in this regard. He recalled that Women’s T-20 match was organised for the first time in the country under the auspices of the ACA.

BCCI president Roger Binny and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, who was a chief guest for the event, recollected his ranji trophy days in Andhra, especially when he had played a game with the Andhra team at the Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He appreciated ACA for achieving the milestone of 70 years and also how ACA has grown over the years. Today, ACA should be proud of having built a good infrastructure for cricket, which is one of the best in the country, he said.

Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 world cup winning team Madan Lal said that there were many talented cricketers in Andhra, and expressed the hope that they would play for the country in future. He commended ACA for organising the Andhra Premier League to promote talented and budding cricketers.

A number of former ranji players, former senior women players, ranji trophy captains, cricket committee members, ACA employees and legal committee members participated in the 70th anniversary celebrations of ACA.

Vice-president P. Rohit Reddy and Mr. Madan Lal presented mementos. APL chairman Mancho Ferrer, ACA joint secretary A. Rakesh, treasurer A.V. Chalam, Apex Council members K.V. Purushottam, Jitendra Nath Sharma, CEO M.V. Shiva Reddy, former State secretaries N. Venkata Rao, Chamundeshwari Nath, Arun Kumar and others participated.