ADVERTISEMENT

Road extension works to begin near NSTL in Visakhapatnam

September 19, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma asked the officials to prepare a plan and make the marking for road extension works between NSTL (Vantillu) and Kumari Function Hall here on Tuesday. Along with the officials from the Engineering Department, he inspected the Vantillu to Kumari Function Hall road, Chinnamushidiwada, Ratnagiri Colony and Sujatha Nagar.

He also visited the Ratnagiri Park, where he asked the officials to complete the construction work of the walking track, lighting, greenery, drinking water, watchman room, toilets and office room by the end of this month. He also found that sanitation had gone for a toss at Chinnamushidiwada and Sujatha Nagar areas, and asked the officials to take up the works on a war-footing.

Zonal Commissioner Mallayya Naidu, SE Rammohan Rao and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US