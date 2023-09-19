Road extension works to begin near NSTL in Visakhapatnam

September 19, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma asked the officials to prepare a plan and make the marking for road extension works between NSTL (Vantillu) and Kumari Function Hall here on Tuesday. Along with the officials from the Engineering Department, he inspected the Vantillu to Kumari Function Hall road, Chinnamushidiwada, Ratnagiri Colony and Sujatha Nagar.

He also visited the Ratnagiri Park, where he asked the officials to complete the construction work of the walking track, lighting, greenery, drinking water, watchman room, toilets and office room by the end of this month. He also found that sanitation had gone for a toss at Chinnamushidiwada and Sujatha Nagar areas, and asked the officials to take up the works on a war-footing.

Zonal Commissioner Mallayya Naidu, SE Rammohan Rao and others were present.