Road extension works to begin in Arilova in Visakhapatnam

August 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, along with Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma, visited Ward 11 to take steps for road extension works in Arilova area here on Friday.

The duo inspected the stretches, including Sai Baba Temple to Ambedkar Statue Junction, Ambedhkar Statue Junction to Pedagadili and Thotagaruvu Junction to Ravindra Nagar Junction, where road extension works are about to be taken up.

During the visit, people urged the Commissioner to remove encroachments in greenbelt, giving a facelift to Vivekananda Park. He directed the town planning officials to remove encroachments as well as C&D waste debris.

Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, Zonal Commissioner Kanaka Mahalakshmi and others were present.

