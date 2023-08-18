ADVERTISEMENT

Road extension works to begin in Arilova in Visakhapatnam

August 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, along with Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) C.M. Saikanth Varma, visited Ward 11 to take steps for road extension works in Arilova area here on Friday.

The duo inspected the stretches, including Sai Baba Temple to Ambedkar Statue Junction, Ambedhkar Statue Junction to Pedagadili and Thotagaruvu Junction to Ravindra Nagar Junction, where road extension works are about to be taken up.

During the visit, people urged the Commissioner to remove encroachments in greenbelt, giving a facelift to Vivekananda Park. He directed the town planning officials to remove encroachments as well as C&D waste debris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, Zonal Commissioner Kanaka Mahalakshmi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US