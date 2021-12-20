Road connectivity and drinking water supply will be provided to all tribal villages, says ITDA Project Officer

Visakhapatnam

‘131 mobile towers are sanctioned for the Agency to strengthen communication network’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said that as part of Mission Connect Paderu with a budget of about ₹735 crore, all the tribal villages in the Agency will be provided road connectivity and drinking water supply. He said that 131 mobile towers were also sanctioned for the Agency including one at Pinakota Panchayat, to strengthen communication network.

Mr Gopala Krishna was speaking to tribals after inaugurating a Mega Medical Camp along with Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna at Pinakota village in Ananthagiri mandal here on Monday.

Mr. Gopala Krishna said that the State Government has given top priority to medical and health in the Agency. With ₹1.10 crore and ₹90 lakh, medical equipment were purchased and amenities were provided for the patients at Paderu District Hospital and Araku Area Hospital respectively, he said. He said that nine specialist doctors were appointed in the Agency hospitals with the efforts of District Collector A. Mallikarjuna. “We will also strive to have more specialist doctors,” he said.

Mr. Phalguna said that 28 roads and three bridges are being constructed in Ananthagiri mandal. He also appealed to the tribals to utilise the medical camp.

Additional District Medical & Health Officer (ADMHO) K. Leela Prasad and others were present.