Road caves in after heavy rain

The heavy rain, which lashed the city in the early hours of Monday, resulted in the caving of the road at a few places and piling up of garbage, mud and pebbles on some main roads in the city.

The works taken up on Beach Road caved in at a few places posing danger to motorists. The downpour resulted in garbage from the upland areas being washed down on to Beach Road. Sanitation workers had a tough time cleaning the roads after the earthmoving equipment lifted the garbage piles and poured them into dump trucks. Rocks and pebbles were washed on to the Siripuram – AU Engineering College Road and red mud was washed on to the Maddilapalem Main Road from the higher plane from AU College of Engineering campus. Branches of trees fell across the road at some places between Peda Waltair and MVP Colony.

The tin roof at the temporary rythu bazaar, set up at AU College of Engineering Ground, to provide shelter to vendors and buyers, partially collapsed in the rain.

Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds, speed reaching up to 30 to 40 km/hr is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in north coastal AP, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal AP, Anantpur, Chittoor and Kurnool of Rayalaseema and in Yanam (Puducherry) on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts and in Yanam on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorm and lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal AP, Rayalaseema and in Yanam on Wednesday and at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam during the next two days.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam district of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm), received during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday are: Visakhapatnam 8, Yanam 7, Ranasthalam (Srikakulam) 6, Garugubilli (Vizianagaram) 5, Visakhapatnam Airport 5 and Kakinada (East Godavari) 5.

Fishermen cautioned

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45 to 50 km/hr, gusting to 60 km/hr, likely over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast. It advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.