Road accidents decline in Vizag city in 2022 compared to previous year

November 10, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Road accidents in Visakhapatnam city have declined significantly in 2022 compared to the previous year. This was revealed in a recent report titled “Road accidents in India in 2022”, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

Visakhapatnam city has topped the list of cities in India, with over 10 lakh population, with the least number of accidents, by reducing the accident rate by 34.5% through various safety initiatives to prevent road accidents, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said in a statement, here, on Friday.

In Visakhapatnam city limits, the number of accidents reported in 2021 was 2,339. They declined to 1,531 in 2022. While Vizag occupied the seventh place among 50 cities in the country with the highest number of accidents in 2021, it improved its position by reducing 808 accidents and taking the twenty second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the number of road accident deaths declined from 368 (2021) to 358 (2022), and the number of injured declined from 1533 to 1288 during the corresponding same period. The highest incidence of accidents was due to over speeding, which had accounted for 83.14% of the total cases.

Mr. Ratnam on Saturday noted that the accidents were discussed and analysed during road safety committee meetings, which were held under the auspices of the District Collector, and remedial measures like widening of roads, setting up of traffic signals and development of junctions have played a role in reducing the number of accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.