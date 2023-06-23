Two workers from Uttar Pradesh killed in road accident in Visakhapatnam

June 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two workers from Uttar Pradesh died, while two others received severe injuries when the van in which they were travelling reportedly hit a lorry at Kurmannapalem Junction under Duvvada Police Station limits on Friday early morning.

The deceased were identified as Raju and Giri, both aged around 40 years, from Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police, the four victims working as mechanics for a company based at Sheela Nagar. On Thursday, they had gone to Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to attend a vehicle repair. At around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, they started to return to Sheela Nagar in their van. At around 4 a.m., they have hit a lorry when the lorry driver was taking a U-turn at Kurmannapalem Junction. Police said that the van was going at a very high speed . The bodies were sent to post-mortem.

Duvvada police have registered a case.

