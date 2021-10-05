Road accident leads to seizure of 52 kg ganja

Contraband was seized from the abandoned car, say police

Three persons were injured when the motorcycle in which they were travelling was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Annavaram area in Chintapalle mandal in the Visakhapatnam Agency, on Monday night. The police found around 52 kg dry ganja in the car allegedly involved in the accident.

According to Circle Inspector of Chintapalle police station, Srinu, after the accident, three persons who were injured were shifted to hospital. They were provided treatment and are said to be out of danger. “Based on the complaint from the victims, we registered a case,” he said.

After the accident, people in the car have fled from the spot leaving the car. The ganja was found in gunny bags in the car, the CI said.

The police have started search operation for the accused and are yet to ascertain the details regarding the ganja case. Further investigation is on.