Road accident deaths ten times more than murders in Visakhapatnam, says Police Commissioner

Road accidents can be prevented by exercising caution and following safety norms, he tells the youth and their parents during a counselling programme

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 21:56 IST

A parent speaking to Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth during the counselling programme in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The city police on Sunday organised a counselling programme for the youth who were reportedly involved in dangerous, triple and rash driving cases in various parts of the city. Their parents were also accompanied the youth.

Speaking to the parents, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that the number of deaths reported in road accidents in the city was 255 and it was ten times higher than the number of murders reported (26) in 2022. He said that 93 of the deaths caused by road accidents involving two-wheelers. He said road accidents could be prevented by exercising caution and following safety norms.

Mr. Srikanth appealed to the parents to constantly monitor their children and ensure that they wear helmets while driving. He explained about cases where people were saved as they were wearing helmets. "Helmet is not an option, it's a compulsion. Many people do not wear a helmet as they think it would disturb their hairstyle or other reasons. Some of them have a helmet but they fasten them to the petrol tank. Wearing helmet is for your safety," Mr. Srikanth said. Videos of gory road accidents were shown to the parents during the counselling session. The parents assured the police personnel that they would monitor the activities of their children and ensure that they follow norms strictly. Around 500 parents and children attended the programme. ADCP (Traffic) Sheik Arifullah and other officials were present.

