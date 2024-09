The district administration has repaired the RO plant in the Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School at Jamuguda in Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Sunday.

A total of 61 students fell ill on Friday night due to suspected food poisoning after consuming dinner. The students were provided treatment immediately at Araku Area Hospital and the condition of all students is stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.