RO plant inaugurated at KGH

A Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant worth ₹5 lakh, sponsored by Rotary club of Vizag Couples, Rotary Club Visakha Port City and Rotary Club of Vizag Metro, was inaugurated by P.V. Sudhakar, Superintendent, King George Hospital and Principal, AMC, at the new CSR Block at the KGH on Sunday.

Mr. Ram Prasad, Nodal Officer, who was instrumental in getting the RO plant, was present along with Dr. Ashok and Dr. Parthasaradhi.

This plant is capable of turning out 2,000 litres of purified water per hour and equipped with 4,000-litre capacity SS tanks as well.

Representatives of Rotary Clubs Kasi Viswanadh, Mahesh Modili, Pavan, Kali Prasad and Y.V.V. Satyanarayana participated in the programme.