‘Rise in new cancer cases attributed to late detection’

Over 18 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2019. Of these, nearly five million cases pertained to breast, cervical, colorectal and oral cancers, which can be detected early and treated more effectively, opined the medical experts.

A meeting was organised at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) at Aganampudi here on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

They said it was unfortunate that despite the advances in treatment procedures and improvement in survival rates, new cases were increasing due to late detection.

Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, Director of HBCHRC, said that at least one-third of cancers were preventable and this could be achieved by making healthy choices and adopting preventive measures.

‘Kutumbh’ clinics

‘Kutumbh’ cancer risk clinics to focus on hereditary cancers, was launched at HCG Cancer Centre at Health City, Arilova, on Tuesday.

These clinics will predict the risk of cancer, estimate the chances of developing cancer in an individual’s lifetime and counselling for any genetic pre-disposition to cancer for immediate family members.

Regional COO (AP and North Karnataka) Sailesh Guntu launched the Kutumbh clinic.

COO (Visakhapatnam) MD Raghuram and Vijay Aditya, radiation oncologist, were present.