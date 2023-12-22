RINL’s strategic partnership with JSPL evokes mixed reaction from employees

December 22, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

VISAKHAPATNAM

The strategic partnership that Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam, has entered into with JSPL (Jindal Steel and Power Limited), has drawn mixed reaction from the steel plant’s employees and management.

The partnership was disclosed through a media release by RINL’s chairman Atul Bhatt on Thursday and it was discussed by him with the employees and various trade unions of the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

While one section of the employees and management feels that the plant is going through a lean phase and that it has got the required oxygen to revive and do better and at least it will not close down, the other segments feel that it is a ploy to allow the private sector to take hold of the steel plant through backdoor entry.

It may be recalled that the Cabinet Sub-Committee had given a go-ahead for the 100% strategic sale of VSP on January 27, 2021, and it was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her budget speech, in the same year.

Since then the employees of the plant have been on an agitational path and all unions had come under the roof of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, to stop the strategic sale.

It has been over 1,000 days and the VUPPC has been successful in stalling the sale of the plant and it even did not allow the valuation committee to enter the plant, to take stock of its value, which is a key element to proceed with the sale.

But for the last two years, the plant has been operating with just two of its three blast furnaces. The latest and the most modern blast furnace (BF-3) has not been functioning mainly due to lack of raw material.

It may also be recalled that VSP a few months ago had floated an Expression of Interest for supply of raw material from various parties and use the BF-3 for production, and take part of the produce, as part of the agreement.

A few companies had expressed interest, and it is learnt through sources that TISCO (Tata Steel), JSPL and even the then BRS-led Telangana government had also submitted their quotations.

Sail backs off

Highly placed sources in RINL and in the Ministry of Steel say that after TISCO and Telangana backed off, the same offer was placed by VSP to JSPL and SAIL.

SAIL expressed some financial constraints and reportedly asked the Union government to stand as guarantee for drawing funds from bank to fund the EOI, which was not accepted. And the field was then left open for JSPL, sources say.

Among employees’ demands is handing over of the plant to SAIL, which they say was not handled properly.

‘’We would not have had any objection if SAIL had taken over the plant, since it is also a steel-making PSU and it would have been a win-win for both. But we do not trust the private sector, as they enter through the back door and slowly take over the plants and sack employees by automating the processes,’‘ say the members of VUPPC and VSP Steel Executive Association.

‘’It is a fact that JSPL will immediately provide ₹800 crore to ₹900 crore, which will revive VSP to some extent, but what is the guarantee that it will not take over slowly? Even the management has not made the MoU public, so we really do not know what are the finer points of the MoU,’‘ say the members of SEA.

JSPL’s contribution

As per the VSP’s management, JSPL will ensure availability of about ₹800-900 crore for RINL in the form of working capital advance / raw materials required for consistent operation of BF-3, against which RINL will be supplying about 90,000 MT of cast blooms every month from Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) of RINL. This arrangement with JSPL will enable RINL to generate additional revenue from increased sales of about 1 lakh tonnes of saleable steel even after supply of committed quantities to JSPL. This initiative will result in the monthly increase of sales turnover of around ₹500 crore per month and is likely to reduce losses by ₹50-100 crore per month.

More importantly, it is learnt that the management has committed that the plant which includes BF-3 will be run by the employees of VSP and not by JSPL.

‘’We would be happy if the management makes things clearer and gives us a clear break-up and costing arrangement,’‘ says a senior member of SEA.

To produce one tonne of steel the processing cost is around ₹20,000. It requires 1.6 tonne of iron ore, about 500 kg of coke and 300 kg of additives such as manganese ore and quartz and other things.

As per the members of SEA, JSPL has agreed to pay ₹6,000 per tonne as processing cost and bear the cost of raw material such as iron ore and coke, while VSP will bear the cost of additives.

‘’All we want is more clarity, before things go operational,’‘ they said.

Meanwhile, protests were organised by the members of all trade unions at the respective units inside the plant on Friday and CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, said that agitation will be stepped up, till the MoU is scrapped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT