May 02, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

RINL-VSP CMD Atul Bhatt on Thursday hailed the services of team PULSE (Professional Utility by Leadership Support and Encouragement) for taking up innovative projects towards cost reduction at the RINL at a one-day interaction-cum-training programme on PULSE, organised by Learning and Development Centre of the RINL. Fifteen teams, comprising 55 engineers and professionals of various departments, participated.