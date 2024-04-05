RINL-VSP put its `beautiful guest houses’ on long-term lease to tide over financial crisis

April 05, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

After completing the process of auctioning its non-core assets such as vacant lands, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), under the Union Ministry of Steel, is now keeping two more key assets for long lease to overcome its financial crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested entrepreneurs to submit their proposals by April 15.

As per internal decisions taken by RINL-VSP management after prior consultations with the Ministry, the company is said to have decided to lease out its prominent guest houses — Ukku House and Gangavaram Guest House— through open auction on long term lease (approximately 30 years) for operation and maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukku House is spread over five acres of land with 116 rooms, banquet halls, restaurant and kitchen. It is located near to Andhra MedTech Zone, Pharma companies, major government industries like NTPC Simhadri. Its nearest beaches are Appikonda, Yarada and NTPC Beach. It is 10 km from Visakhapatnam Airport and 20 km from Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Its nearest railway station is Duvvada (6 km).

Gangavaram Guest House is located on Gangavaram beach and next to Adani Gangavaram Port with lush gardens, panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal and the mountains.

“Yes, we have invited EoI for lease of the two guest houses. The objective of the EoI is to monetise the guest houses to generate immediate and future cash flows. RINL is looking for an agency or hotel operator who will be a potential partner for the Operation and Maintenance for maximum 30 years,” a RINL-VSP official told The Hindu.

When contacted, CITU honorary president J. Ayodhya Ram said, “It is an anti-worker decision of the Centre and RINL management. We condemn this proposal. We will fight against it. The government will give an opportunity to anti-nationals by leasing out the guest houses, which are located near to Eastern Naval Command and other key central government institutions.”

Another senior RINL-VSP employee looking after the guest houses said “The guest houses of our steel plant are natural beauties. We can see them in many movies like Kamal Haasan’s Maro Charitra. There were memories and bonds with them. Some of the key politicians VVIPs used to stay at these guest houses.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.