ADVERTISEMENT

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a record turnover of ₹2,508 crore in December, says CMD

January 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘I believe 2023 will be a very promising year for RINL’

The Hindu Bureau

RINL-Vizag Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt with the staff on the plant premises in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam

The RINL-Vizag Steel Plant chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt on Tuesday said that the RINL achieved its best turnover since its inception in the month of December with a turnover of ₹2,508 crore.

Addressing senior executives and other stakeholders at a function on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatt said, “I believe 2023 will be a very promising year for RINL.”

He added that RINL has been awarded `National Energy Leader’ for four consecutive years after winning the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award for six consecutive years from 2017 to 2022 by CII Godrej Green Business Centre, Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bhatt said that more than 2,000 LHB wheels have been manufactured to meet the requirements of Indian Railway standards. The plant is undergoing stabilisation to speed up production, he said.

The new BOO (build own operate) oxygen plant is in the process of commissioning and production of oxygen from the BOO plant will start soon, he assured.

On the GeM (Government e-Marketplace), nearly ₹1,235 crore worth of orders were placed for the RINL, Mr. Bhatt said while adding that RINL is second choice in procurement through the GeM under the Ministry of Steel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US