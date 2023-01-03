RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieved a record turnover of ₹2,508 crore in December, says CMD

January 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The RINL-Vizag Steel Plant chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt on Tuesday said that the RINL achieved its best turnover since its inception in the month of December with a turnover of ₹2,508 crore.

Addressing senior executives and other stakeholders at a function on Tuesday, Mr. Bhatt said, “I believe 2023 will be a very promising year for RINL.”

He added that RINL has been awarded `National Energy Leader’ for four consecutive years after winning the Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award for six consecutive years from 2017 to 2022 by CII Godrej Green Business Centre, Hyderabad.

Mr. Bhatt said that more than 2,000 LHB wheels have been manufactured to meet the requirements of Indian Railway standards. The plant is undergoing stabilisation to speed up production, he said.

The new BOO (build own operate) oxygen plant is in the process of commissioning and production of oxygen from the BOO plant will start soon, he assured.

On the GeM (Government e-Marketplace), nearly ₹1,235 crore worth of orders were placed for the RINL, Mr. Bhatt said while adding that RINL is second choice in procurement through the GeM under the Ministry of Steel.