RINL Vigilance Department conducts awareness campaign on anti-corruption measures in Visakhapatnam district

November 03, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance Department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has conducted awareness campaigns on anti-corruption measures within local communities.

As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Campaign till November 15, the Vigilance Department organised a Gram Sabha at Zilla Parishad high school at Dharmarayudu Peta village in Paravada mandal with the aim of sensitising the public about the importance of fighting corruption.

The vigilance officials K. Venu and Jonsu Babu sensitised villagers.

Sarpanch Sanyasinaidu and the school management supported the programme.

