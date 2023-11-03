RINL Vigilance Department conducts awareness campaign on anti-corruption measures in Visakhapatnam district

November 03, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Vigilance Department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has conducted awareness campaigns on anti-corruption measures within local communities.

As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Campaign till November 15, the Vigilance Department organised a Gram Sabha at Zilla Parishad high school at Dharmarayudu Peta village in Paravada mandal with the aim of sensitising the public about the importance of fighting corruption.

The vigilance officials K. Venu and Jonsu Babu sensitised villagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarpanch Sanyasinaidu and the school management supported the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.