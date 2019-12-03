RINL trade unions plan ‘Chalo Amaravati’

All the trade unions of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), irrespective of their party affiliations, have given a call for ‘Chalo Amaravati’ on December 13, to register their protest against the proposed joint venture of the PSU with the POSCO and the delay in granting captive mines to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The representatives from various political organisations have been invited for the programme. The trade unions will stage a day-long dharna at Amaravati, coinciding with the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Steel Plant Employees’ Union (recognised union) president J. Ayodhyaram released a poster for the ‘Chalo Amaravati’ programme here on Tuesday. “Efforts are being made to allot the surplus lands of the RINL to the POSCO on the pretext of the joint venture, despite a representation submitted to Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his recent visit to the city,” he said.

As part of the protest, a motor rally will also be taken out from the steel plant main gate on December 12. Hundreds of employees will proceed to Vijayawada by various trains on the same day.

“We are mobilising around 3,000 employees for the Amaravati programme,” Mr. Ayodhyaram said.

Protest at ED office

He said they had given a call for a ‘Chalo Executive Director’s (Works) office’ programme on Wednesday, as a prelude to the ‘Chalo Amaravati’, adding that all the unions had agreed to take part in the protest.

Meanwhile, the trade unions launched a signature campaign at the steel plant. They are planning to collect 10 lakh signatures and submit them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.