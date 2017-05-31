RINL top brass harps onreducing cost of products

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P. Madhusudan on Tuesday underscored the urgent need to reduce cost of production to compete with the integrated steelmakers during 2017-18.

Demonstration of team work and transformation of work culture was required to link management processes with cost effectiveness, he said while presenting the certificates of significant achievement and strong commitment under ‘Chairman’s Trophy for Excellence’ Awards at Ukkunagaram. Chairman’s Trophy for Excellence is a platform for the departments to showcase their efforts towards excellent results and it also brings out opportunities for improvements in the company under project ‘Utkarsh’ to internalise the concepts of business excellence.

Mr. Madhusudan lauded the winning departments for bringing improvements in the internal efficiencies to enhance the productivity.

He called for fresh commitment from VSP collective in the process improvement to enhance the image of the company. The CMD said incremental improvement in a comprehensive manner would help improve the bottom-line.

“RINL employees have the competencies, potentialities and skill levels to realise the goals,” he said, and exhorted them to translate the abilities into results/actions during the current year to retrieve the lost ground.

Among others, P.C. Mohapatra, Director (Projects), D.N. Rao, Director (Operations) and K.C. Das, Director (Personnel) were present. Earlier, Corporate Strategic Management Department gave a presentation highlighting the achievements.