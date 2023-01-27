ADVERTISEMENT

RINL to hold first-ever National Vendor Interaction Programme in Visakhapatnam on Janauary 28

January 27, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It intends to provide a forum for the sellers to interact with the RINL management and help foster long-term business relations

The Hindu Bureau

In an initiative of the first of its kind, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) is organising RINL-National Vendor Interaction Programme (NVIP) on Saturday at Ukku Club in Ukkunagaram township of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The programme intends to provide a forum for the sellers to interact with the RINL management and help foster long-term business relations between the RINL and the sellers.

The vendors during the programme can interact with Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), other directors of RINL, and senior officers from various divisions such as Works, Purchase, Stores and Marketing.

Around 250 vendors from the registered and active vendors of Materials Management (MM) department of RINL, suppliers of refractory materials, oils, chemicals, medicines, ferro alloys, imported raw materials, indigenous raw materials, mechanical and electrical items are expected to participate in the programme.

 Officials from banks, Government e-Marketplace, MSME Facilitation Office, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), District Industries Centre (DIC), Visakha Autonagar Small Scale Industrialists’ Welfare Association (VASSIWA), Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) are also expected to participate in the programme.

