RINL teams win gold awards in China

November 02, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, received three gold awards at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2023), organised by the China Association of Quality (CAQ), held in Beijing.

RINL’s Quality Circle (QC) teams Tesla, Rockers and Abhyuday clinched the awards.

They presented their case studies in the competition conducted during the convention.

The Tesla team presented their case study on ‘Modification of pouring pipe/ pouring trough to minimise scratch marks on coil’.

Rockers presented their case study on the ‘Modification in the manual operating system of the tilting runner’.

The Abhyuday team presented their case study on the ‘Modification of cross travel shaft in gas cutting machine’.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt congratulated the winners.