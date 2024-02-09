RINL secures CARES (UK) Certification for Concrete Re-bars

February 09, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has displayed its continued commitment to quality and process capability by obtaining the CARES (UK) Certification for Concrete Reinforcement Bars i.e. re-bars of 16 mm to 36 mm.

LMMM (Light and Medium Merchant Mill) Department of RINL achieved the International recognition by obtaining Cares Certification for export of re-bars. CARES, an internationally acclaimed Certification Authority for reinforcing steels, has certified RINL with certifications BS4449:2005, CS2:2012 and SS560:2016 for export of LMMM re-bars.

At a programme held at RINL, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, congratulated the RINL collective on the achievement. The accomplishment reflects RINL’s unwavering commitment to excellence in quality and process capability, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in the segment, he said.

The certification, which has come into effect from January 29, 2024, is valid for a period of one year. The certification was issued after conducting thorough audits in two stages, both online and offline, with respect to stringent checklist confirming to quality, product parameters, process and procedures. Marketing, Quality Assurance and Technology Department (QATD), Roll Shop & Repair Shop (RS&RS), Cost and Total Quality Management (CTQM), Information Technology & Enterprise Resource Planning (IT&ERP) Instrumentation and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) were involved, and supported LMMM in the audit process for obtaining the certification, according to an official release issued on February 9( Friday).

With this certificate, RINL will now be listed as a “Quality assured manufacturer for products i.e. 16 mm to 36 mm Re-bars” and will be on the international map of ‘CARES’ standards confirming to quality steel producers. This will open the markets for RINL in European Union, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Singapore and other South and East Asian countries.

DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), AK Bagchi, Director(Projects) and additional charge Director (Operations), Ajay Kumar Sobti, CGM(Works)-in-charge, U. Sridhar, CGM(Maintenance & Mills), senior officials of Works and Marketing departments of RINL were present on the occasion.

