RINL sanctions ₹65 lakh to Andhra University to establish centre for medical genetics

19 June 2021 23:40 IST

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility activity, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), sanctioned ₹65 lakh from Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds to Andhra University for establishing RINL Centre for Medical Genetics in the AU campus.

Director (Personnel) and CMD Additional Charge, K.C. Das, handed over a cheque for ₹32.5 lakh as the first spell of payment to AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy at the university here on Saturday. Mr. Das underlined the need for establishing such a centre for medical genetics in the State. He also assured the varsity officials for further help.

Prof. Prasad Reddy outlined the initiatives being taken by the varsity in meeting the guidelines laid out in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). Director (Finance), RINL, V.V. Venugopal Rao, and Director(Operations), RINL, A K Saxena, also spoke.