RINL records sales turnover of ₹23,129 crore during FY 2023-24

April 02, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), recorded a sale of 7.30 lakh tons of wire rod coils, registering a growth of 43% in the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the previous year. It also registered 5.08 lakh tons of structurals with a 11% growth over last year.

Despite the sluggish market, non-availability and high prices of raw materials, RINL registered a sales turnover of ₹23,129 crore during FY 2023-24 registering a growth of 2% over the corresponding period last year.

RINL delivered around 90,000 tons of steel on a ‘door-delivery basis’ as compared to the 15,000 tons last year. It registered a sale of 43.12 lakh tons of saleable steel with a growth rate of 15%.

The entity achieved a total production of 17,39,943 tons from the expansion units, including 5,43,942 tons from the special bar mill, 6,15,588 tons from Wire Rod Mill-2 (WRM-2), 5,80,413 tons from the structural mill, 47 lakh tons of hot metal and 46 lakh tons of liquid steel.

“RINL has surpassed a total Liquid Steel Production of 110 million tons during FY 2023-24 since its inception, reaffirming its position as a leader in the industry. It remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to India’s industrial development while upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and corporate responsibility,” RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said.

