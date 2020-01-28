RINL opens retail outlet at Pedagantyada

The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) on Monday launched the sales of Vizag Steel long products to retail customers at its outlet at Pedagantyada.

RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath launched the sales operations at its newly constructed retail outlet building. Narendra Agencies from Chirala made the first purchase. Mr. Rath issued the first sales letter on the occasion.

The retail outlet with a storage capacity of 16,000 tonnes of steel has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.36 crore in five acres. It also has a 100 tonne weigh bridge.

The outlet aims at strengthening the marketing network and facilitating delivery of the VSP products to all types of customers.

Retail outlet facilitates delivery of materials to low volume individual and small buyers to order less and multiple products in one vehicle in customised length and ready-to-use-at-site finished products such as cuts, bends and stirrups.

Distribution channel

The RINL retail outlet is an additional distribution channel to sustain sales in alternate market segments. It will also facilitate the delivery of material at the doorsteps of customers, a company spokesman said.

Among others, K.C. Das, Director (Personnel), V.V. Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance), D.K. Mohanty, Director (Commercial), K.K. Ghosh, Director (Projects) and A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations) were also present on the occasion.