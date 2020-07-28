RINL launches mobile health care unit

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2020 23:38 IST

RINL-Vizag Steel launched a mobile health care unit for periodic health check-ups as part of its CSR initiative, here on Tuesday. Director (Personnel), RINL, K.C. Das, flagged off the mobile health care van. He said that the objective of the project is to reach out to those who are unable to access the existing healthcare system due to lack of mobility, old, or any other reason and bring healthcare service to their doorsteps. This project is implemented through the Helpage India at a cost of ₹24.14 Lakh.

