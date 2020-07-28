Visakhapatnam

RINL launches mobile health care unit

RINL-Vizag Steel launched a mobile health care unit for periodic health check-ups as part of its CSR initiative, here on Tuesday. Director (Personnel), RINL, K.C. Das, flagged off the mobile health care van. He said that the objective of the project is to reach out to those who are unable to access the existing healthcare system due to lack of mobility, old, or any other reason and bring healthcare service to their doorsteps. This project is implemented through the Helpage India at a cost of ₹24.14 Lakh.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 11:40:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/rinl-launches-mobile-health-care-unit/article32216163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY