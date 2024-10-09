RINL is a leader in quality steel production, say VSP officials at a meet at GITAM university

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, emphasised its role as a leader in quality steel production, said A.K. Rama Rao, Deputy General Manager (quality assurance & technology development), during the expert talk titled “Excellence in Steel: Unmatched Quality from RINL,” organised by the GITAM Technology Enabling Centre at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao, along with other RINL officials, addressed over 150 students and faculty members from various disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, Architecture, and Management.

The session focussed on RINL’s commitment to producing steel from 100% virgin materials without the addition of scrap, highlighting the company’s cutting-edge technology and stringent quality processes.

They discussed RINL’s 3rd party pre-dispatch inspection system, the two-tier distributor system, rural dealer networks, and the online platforms for e-Suvidha, e-auctions, and dealer appointments, which streamline the distribution and export processes.

The company’s automated piling and strapping systems also ensure ease of handling, adding another layer of efficiency to their operations, they added.

