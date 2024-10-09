GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RINL is a leader in quality steel production, say VSP officials at a meet at GITAM university

Published - October 09, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, emphasised its role as a leader in quality steel production, said A.K. Rama Rao, Deputy General Manager (quality assurance & technology development), during the expert talk titled “Excellence in Steel: Unmatched Quality from RINL,” organised by the GITAM Technology Enabling Centre at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Rao, along with other RINL officials, addressed over 150 students and faculty members from various disciplines, including Civil, Mechanical, Architecture, and Management.

The session focussed on RINL’s commitment to producing steel from 100% virgin materials without the addition of scrap, highlighting the company’s cutting-edge technology and stringent quality processes.

They discussed RINL’s 3rd party pre-dispatch inspection system, the two-tier distributor system, rural dealer networks, and the online platforms for e-Suvidha, e-auctions, and dealer appointments, which streamline the distribution and export processes.

The company’s automated piling and strapping systems also ensure ease of handling, adding another layer of efficiency to their operations, they added.

Published - October 09, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.