RINL inks MoU with STPI to establish Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam

It is to come up over a built-up space of approximately 6,000 square feet at Ukkunagaram

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), STPINEXT and RINL-VSP (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) for Industry 4.0 CoE (Centre of Excellence) for promotion of innovation and start-up activities for RINL and other industries in and around Visakhapatnam, here on Monday.

The MoU was exchanged between Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, and C.V.D. Ram Prasad, Director, STPI.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atul Bhatt said that the setting up of the CoE is the need of the hour and it will foster industry and academia interface, where everyone will come out with a solution which will benefit the country and will usher in a nationwide movement in digitalisation in steel industry.

“India is now becoming the epicentre of steel making in the World and it stands as the second largest steel producer in the world and Visakhapatnam will become the hub of providing solutions in steel making to the country,” he said.

The CoE is coming up over a built-up space of approximately 6,000 square feet at Ukkunagaram. The CoE has been named as ‘Kalpataru’. It will house an Industrial Robotics lab, an Industrial Drones lab and an Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) lab.

The centre will also be provided with high speed internet and server setup using cloud computing to have capabilities for working with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

This is being established with funding support from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India (MeitY), RINL and the State government.

STPI, STPINEXT and RINL will enable starts-ups to make world-class products in the area of Industry 4.0. It is planned to incubate around 50 start-ups in physical mode and 125 start-ups in virtual mode over a period of five years. The present MoU is being signed for a period of three years.

The start-ups will be aptly supported by premier institutes like IIM-Visakhapatnam and Andhra University in the form of research inputs, management and technology.

The start-ups will also receive mentoring support from renowned industries in the automation space like SMS group, Schneider Electric, ABB, EOS, and Siemens.

The premier associations like CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and ITAAP (IT Association of Andhra Pradesh) are also part of the CoE. They will provide the necessary support for nurturing the start-ups.

Sobodh Sachin, Chief Innovation officer (CIO), STPINext, B. Suresh, Additional director, STPI, Sridhar Kosaraju, State president, ITAAP, RINL directors, senior officials from RINL, STPI, IIM-Vizag, Andhra University were also present at the event.