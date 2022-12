December 19, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnanm

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and Andhra University was signed on Monday at the university campus, envisaging advancement and enhancement of joint initiatives to further Industry-Academia interface. The MoU will also collaborate research and development studies, projects, surveys, capacity building and entrepreneurship activities, said the university registrar V. Krishna Mohan.